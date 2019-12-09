Shepherdsville Police warn of $4,000 telephone scam

Shepherdsville Police warn of $4,000 telephone scam
Anyone with information about this scammer is asked to contact the Shepherdsville Police Department or the Louisville Metro Police Department. (Source: WTVM)
By Tawana Andrew | December 9, 2019 at 12:01 PM EST - Updated December 9 at 12:01 PM

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Shepherdsville Police Department is warning residents about a scammer pretending to be from their department.

In a statement released on social media Monday morning, Shepherdsville PD (SPD) revealed that Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) notified them about a victim that was scammed out of $4,000. The victim received a phone call from someone claiming to be from SPD. The suspect told the victim that there was a federal warrant and that the victim had to pay them in Office Depot gift cards, according to the post.

The Shepherdsville Police Department had a few reminders for residents in order to protect themselves:

  • The Shepherdsville Police Department will never call and inform you of an outstanding warrant by phone. We will knock on your door and tell you in person.
  • Fines cannot be paid directly to an officer by gift card or money transfer.
  • Never provide or confirm personal or financial information with an unknown person on the phone.
  • If someone tries to get you to use a pre-paid debit card or a gift card to pay a debt, they say you owe them, you are almost certainly being scammed.

Anyone with information about this scammer is asked to contact the Shepherdsville Police Department at (502) 921-1000, the Louisville Metro Police Department at (502) 574-LMPD, the anonymous tip line at (502) 215-1588.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.