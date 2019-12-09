Shepherdsville Police warn of $4,000 telephone scam

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Shepherdsville Police Department is warning residents about a scammer pretending to be from their department.
In a statement released on social media Monday morning, Shepherdsville PD (SPD) revealed that Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) notified them about a victim that was scammed out of $4,000. The victim received a phone call from someone claiming to be from SPD. The suspect told the victim that there was a federal warrant and that the victim had to pay them in Office Depot gift cards, according to the post.
The Shepherdsville Police Department had a few reminders for residents in order to protect themselves:
- The Shepherdsville Police Department will never call and inform you of an outstanding warrant by phone. We will knock on your door and tell you in person.
- Fines cannot be paid directly to an officer by gift card or money transfer.
- Never provide or confirm personal or financial information with an unknown person on the phone.
- If someone tries to get you to use a pre-paid debit card or a gift card to pay a debt, they say you owe them, you are almost certainly being scammed.
Anyone with information about this scammer is asked to contact the Shepherdsville Police Department at (502) 921-1000, the Louisville Metro Police Department at (502) 574-LMPD, the anonymous tip line at (502) 215-1588.
