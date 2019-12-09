SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Edition

SNOW CHANCE: Kicks in along/south of the Ohio River by Tuesday morning. Mostly a rain/snow mix with little to no impact. By midday, the rain/snow mix will continue across central KY but remaining light. Once you reach/cross the WK/BG Parkways, amounts will be heavier and therefore a better chance at some accumulations. Once we move toward sunset Tuesday evening, it will be that same zone south of the Parkways that will likely see more snow bands take place. Areas north of that line will quickly fade to flurries and eventually clear skies.
SNOW AMOUNTS: While a light coating on grassy areas will be possible from near the Metro south, most of it will melt or mix with rain. The best chance to start picking up some 1-2″ snow totals looks to be across Green/Taylor/Adair Counties. There will be pockets of moderate snow so localized amounts of 2-5″ can’t be ruled out, but that may end up just outside of the southeast sections of WAVE Country. We’ll monitor this setup carefully for slick spots. Especially Tuesday night as we all drop into the 20s.
LOOKING AHEAD: Another system is on tap for the weekend but it is trending as rain. Another strong low pressure could once again bring rain/warmth/wind early next week followed by a burst of snow on backside.
The rest of December does look busy so hang tight on specifics as we’ll have to take these one at a time!!
