SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Edition

SNOW AMOUNTS: While a light coating on grassy areas will be possible from near the Metro south, most of it will melt or mix with rain. The best chance to start picking up some 1-2″ snow totals looks to be across Green/Taylor/Adair Counties. There will be pockets of moderate snow so localized amounts of 2-5″ can’t be ruled out, but that may end up just outside of the southeast sections of WAVE Country. We’ll monitor this setup carefully for slick spots. Especially Tuesday night as we all drop into the 20s.