‘Suspicious item’ located inside Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Some ticket counter operations are being temporarily suspended after a suspicious item was located inside Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
The item was located in the terminal’s west hall, before the TSA checkpoint, at 8:31 a.m. Monday, according to airport officials.
West side ticket counters including American, United and Allegiant have been suspended while authorities assess and relocate the suspicious item.
FlyLouisville tweeted that airport officials were assessing the situation and that arriving and departing flights are not impacted at this time.
This story will be updated with more information as it comes into the newsroom.
