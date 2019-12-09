Trinity beats Male 28-6 to win 6A State Championship

(WAVE) - Bradley West rushed for 189 yards and a touchdown as Trinity avenged a double-overtime regular season defeat Male by snapping the Dogs 20-game winning streak and handing them a 28-6 loss in the 6A State Championship game in front of 9,108 at Kroger Field in Lexington.
“We didn’t play well in the first game that we played them and we knew that,” Trinity head coach Bob Beatty said. "We kept working to get back to the state championship and then it happened to be Male, which we wanted to execute against them and I know the kids were hungry all week."
Rocks quarterback Nathan McElroy was 11-15 for 193 yards and two scores.
Trinity struck first in the second quarter when Brandon Sterman intercepted an Elijah Parish pass and returned it 13 yards for a touchdown. West put the Rocks up 14-0 with a nine yard run in the third quarter.
“It’s a great feeling, I don’t even have words right now,” West said. “I wasn’t able to play with them the first game against Male and it really hurt me and to come here with my brothers, it’s awesome.”
Male got on the board with 5:11 left in the third quarter when Parish connected with tight end VJ Anthony for a 34 yard touchdown on third and 14. After a failed point after attempt, it was 14-6 Rocks.
The Dogs were driving for a score when Parish was intercepted again. This time it was Jaden Rhodes who picked off the pass at the Trinity three.
Two plays later McElroy connected with a streaking Ryan Miller for a 96 yard touchdown to give Trinity a 21-6 lead.
“I can’t feel right now, nothing is going through my head, it’s just a blur of awesomeness,” McElroy said. “The safety sat there, I threw it to the fast kid over the top and he ran 96 yards and we scored, it was awesome.”
McElroy added a 23 yard touchdown pass to Kaelin Racchulia for the final margin.
The Trinity defense held Male to just 150 yards of total offense and just 42 on the ground. Jaylin Bross finished with 13 carries for 46 yards and Izayah Cummings caught just two passes for 44 yards.
Male finishes 14-1, and Trinity 13-2. The state championship was #26 for the Rocks. Beatty has 14 state titles in 20 seasons at Trinity.
