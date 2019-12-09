UConn takes on Indiana

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 14.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while Justin Smith has put up 13.8 points and 4.8 rebounds. For the Huskies, Christian Vital has averaged 14.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.9 steals while Josh Carlton has put up 12.4 points and 7.9 rebounds.CLUTCH CHRISTIAN: Vital has connected on 34.9 percent of the 43 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 23 over his last five games. He's also converted 93.9 percent of his free throws this season.