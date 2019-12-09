UofL drops to #7, IU is #12 and UK #14 in Women’s AP Top 25

University of Louisville women's head coach Jeff Walz.
By Kent Taylor | December 9, 2019 at 5:31 PM EST - Updated December 9 at 5:31 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL dropped from #2 to #7 in this weeks Women’s Associated Press Top 25.

The Cards lost 67-60 at Ohio State last Thursday. They bounced back with an 85-57 win at Northern Kentucky on Sunday.

UofL visits #14 Kentucky on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will be played in Rupp Arena.

Indiana moved up two spots to #12 this week.

Here is the Women’s AP Top 25:

1. Stanford (27) 8-0 747 1

2. UConn (1) 8-0 686 4

3. Oregon (1) 7-1 679 3

4. Oregon St. (1) 8-0 653 5

5. South Carolina 9-1 634 6

6. Baylor 8-1 598 7

7. Louisville 9-1 597 2

8. Florida St. 9-0 550 8

9. NC State 9-0 490 13

10. UCLA 8-0 458 11

11. Texas A&M 7-1 438 12

12. Indiana 8-1 412 14

13. Maryland 8-2 395 9

14. Kentucky 9-0 386 15

15. Mississippi St. 8-2 349 10

16. DePaul 7-1 302 16

17. Gonzaga 8-1 255 18

18. Arizona 9-0 235 20

19. Michigan St. 6-2 150 19

20. Missouri St. 8-1 148 22

21. Arkansas 8-1 120 23

22. West Virginia 6-1 106 -

23. Tennessee 7-1 96 17

24. Michigan 8-1 79 24

25. Miami 5-3 56 21

Others receiving votes: South Dakota 46, Florida Gulf Coast 39, Minnesota 19, North Carolina 10, Ohio St. 6, Rutgers 5, Colorado 3, Arizona St. 1, Texas 1, TCU 1.

