UofL drops to #7, IU is #12 and UK #14 in Women’s AP Top 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL dropped from #2 to #7 in this weeks Women’s Associated Press Top 25.
The Cards lost 67-60 at Ohio State last Thursday. They bounced back with an 85-57 win at Northern Kentucky on Sunday.
UofL visits #14 Kentucky on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will be played in Rupp Arena.
Indiana moved up two spots to #12 this week.
Here is the Women’s AP Top 25:
1. Stanford (27) 8-0 747 1
2. UConn (1) 8-0 686 4
3. Oregon (1) 7-1 679 3
4. Oregon St. (1) 8-0 653 5
5. South Carolina 9-1 634 6
6. Baylor 8-1 598 7
7. Louisville 9-1 597 2
8. Florida St. 9-0 550 8
9. NC State 9-0 490 13
10. UCLA 8-0 458 11
11. Texas A&M 7-1 438 12
12. Indiana 8-1 412 14
13. Maryland 8-2 395 9
14. Kentucky 9-0 386 15
15. Mississippi St. 8-2 349 10
16. DePaul 7-1 302 16
17. Gonzaga 8-1 255 18
18. Arizona 9-0 235 20
19. Michigan St. 6-2 150 19
20. Missouri St. 8-1 148 22
21. Arkansas 8-1 120 23
22. West Virginia 6-1 106 -
23. Tennessee 7-1 96 17
24. Michigan 8-1 79 24
25. Miami 5-3 56 21
Others receiving votes: South Dakota 46, Florida Gulf Coast 39, Minnesota 19, North Carolina 10, Ohio St. 6, Rutgers 5, Colorado 3, Arizona St. 1, Texas 1, TCU 1.
