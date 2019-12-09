WAVE 3 News anchor latest victim of car break-in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “Am I at Kroger spending $371...No.”
That was the first sign WAVE 3 News Anchor Dawne Gee’s Saturday night would be one to forget.
Then, the signs started piling up.
“Ding ding," Gee remembered the sound. "Are you here? Are you there? Are you here? Are you spending $290? Are you spending $430? Wait, wait. These are my credit cards.”
She ran to her car and found her windows smashed and everything inside the car gone.
“I went and purchased things for the homeless for the program Exit 0 and Haven House," Gee said. "I’m not sorry about that. But for that reason, I had all of my credit cards and I didn’t want to go all the way home to take my credit cards back.”
She was able to deliver the gifts, but her personal items are gone.
Now, she’s had to make driving arrangements while her car is fixed. She’s also spent hours on the phone with Louisville Metro Police and the credit card companies, trying to minimize the damage done.
Gee’s story is not unique in Louisville. According to an email from Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith, auto theft and thefts from automobiles have both increased in 2019 in the Central Business District.
As of October 4th this year, there were 264 auto thefts. That’s a 15.8 percent increase from 228 in 2018. The trend continues for thefts from automobiles. In that same time, there were 498 thefts from a motor vehicle. That’s a 38 percent increase from 361 in 2018.
“My story happens to thousands every single day," Gee said. "Now, whether I had my cards in there or not, they still, they broke in and it just makes you feel vulnerable.”
Despite it all, she’s trying to stay positive.
“All I can say is that God is teaching me the reason for the season and letting me know the gifts are not important," Gee said.
