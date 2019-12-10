Arrest made in Oldham County Thorntons robbery case that killed employee

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in the case involving a robbery at an Oldham County Thorntons gas station on Thanksgiving that killed an employee.
Terry D. Larue, 65, was taken into custody on Monday in the 1900 block of Crums Lane after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Larue was identified as one of the two individuals involved in the robbery Thanksgiving night at a Thorntons Food Mart on 13000 block of U.S. Hwy 42, near the Oldham-Jefferson County line.
Police said that two men went into the store and robbed the store of a pack of cigarettes. When making their escape, they backed into a parked car and hit Ralph Shain, an employee at the store.
Shain was taken to the hospital, suffering injuries to his lower body. Six days later, Shain died from his injuries.
Oldham County Detectives are working with Louisville Metro Police on the case, acting on tips to locate Larue.
Larue is charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident. Additional charges are pending. His current bail is set at $1 million cash.
Investigation is still ongoing to locate the second suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Oldham County Police Department at (502) 222-1300.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.