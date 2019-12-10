AT&T looking to hire 40 new employees for downtown call center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - AT&T is now hiring 40 new employees for its call center located at 534 Armory Place in Downtown Louisville.
The sales representative jobs are full-time, entry level positions with benefits. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and proficient with computers and have basic typing skills.
AT&T will be holding a job fair to fill the positions on Wednesday, December 11 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at their call center.
Anyone interested can also apply online here.
