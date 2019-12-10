Bellarmine moves to #1 in one poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--A road victory over a highly-ranked opponent combined with a loss by the defending national champions cleared the way for the Bellarmine Knights to climb to No. 1 in this week's National Media Poll and inch up a spot to No. 2 in the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II rankings.
On Tuesday, Bellarmine posted a hard-fought 71-69 victory over the homestanding Indianapolis Greyhounds--ranked No. 13 at the time. On Saturday, the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats saw their 46-game winning streak come to a halt when Central Missouri downed the reigning national champs 72-60.
Bellarmine jumped two spots in the National Media Poll, run by the Division II Sports Information Directors of America, to take over the top spot while Nova Southeastern assumed the No. 1 spot in the NABC rankings. The Sharks actually dropped a spot in the D2SIDA poll with West Texas A&M taking over the No. 2 position.
The Great Lakes Valley Conference, as a whole, saw slippage in the national rankings. The Greyhounds fell from 13th in both polls to 16/15. Meanwhile, Southern Indiana--an upset victim to McKendree last week--dropped from No. 9 in both rankings to 23/16.
Bellarmine returns to action on Sunday when it hosts Mount St. Joseph in a 3 p.m. game.
Official release from Bellarmine University sports information
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.