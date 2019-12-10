Elementary students gifted toys and meeting with Santa

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For years, some University of Louisville alumni have teamed up to make sure that students at Cochran Elementary get some some additional love around the holidays.
Whether it's getting them food, a present, or meeting the Jolly Old Man in Red himself, the University Club staff want to make season special.
They come together to get one toy for each of the students. Of course, the students also get to meet Santa, but it means so much more to the students than the toys he has to offer.
"It offers an opportunity for a lot of these children to experience something that otherwise they would not," said Sue Wagner of Cochran Elementary's Family Resource Center. "They get to walk in here. They get to see the gorgeous, tall Christmas tree, they walk into the dining room where the tables are set, there's crystal chandeliers, they get served food. Many of them have never done that before except through this event."
Wagner said the older kids enjoy it just as much as the younger kids every year.
This is the 15th year that the University Club has teamed up with Cochran Elementary.
