FORECAST: The cold air has arrived

WEATHER HEADLINES:
- OVERNIGHT: Lows in the 20s for most
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dry air is winning out with very few snow flurry reports.
Later on tonight you can expect skies to clear with low temperatures falling into the 20s by early Wednesday morning. A cold start with plenty of sunshine, and we’ll still struggle to warm up.
Wednesday afternoon highs will range 5 to 10 degrees below normal in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
By Wednesday night lows tumble into the 20s once again under a mostly clear sky.
Clouds increase throughout the day on Thursday as highs return to the upper 40s.
