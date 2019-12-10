FORECAST: Temperatures hold in the 30s Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES:
- TUESDAY: Snow showers in Southeastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain moves south overnight with cold air diving in.
As temperatures fall into the lower 30s by early Tuesday morning we should see a few snow showers in southeastern Kentucky. With a much cooler start Tuesday you can expect a much cooler finish with highs in the 30s.
Rain chances look slim and mainly south of Louisville as the front passes.
Expect gradual clearing Tuesday as temperatures fall into the 20s early Wednesday morning, the coldest day of the week.
Despite the sunshine, temperatures will stay cold Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
