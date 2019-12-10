Friends of Thorntons clerk killed relieved after arrest, hopeful second suspect is found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Friends and customers who knew beloved Thorntons clerk Ralph Shain are relieved that at least one of two suspects is behind bars after his death.
The Oldham County Police Department, with the help of the Louisville Metro Police Department, arrested Terry Larue, 55, in the 1900 block of Crums Lane in Shively.
"Louisville Metro Police had received three anonymous tips," explained Major Neil Johnson with OCPD.
Larue was allegedly spotted on camera and then picked up by LMPD's 9th Mobile Unit.
"I was very happy,” Scott Haines, Shain’s friend and customer, said about the arrest. “I'm glad that someone came forward with some information about this, especially this time of year the holidays, it's just terrible."
Haines worked next door to Shain at Springdale Automotive.
"It's a tragedy he had to go this way, " Haines said. "It’s just a crazy, crazy world we live in."
Police said Larue and another man stole a case of cigarettes from the Prospect Thorntons on U.S. Highway 42 on Thanksgiving night. The men are accused of hitting Shain with the van they were in as he ran out of the store after them.
Police said the van is Larue's, and he was driving it when Shain was hit.
Shain, a well-known and well-liked employee of ten years, later died of complications from his injuries.
His visitation services were held Tuesday afternoon at the same time Larue was transferred from Metro Corrections to the Oldham County Jail.
Larue is charged with manslaughter, leaving the scene of the accident and failure to render aid. Johnson said there's a good chance those charges will be upgraded.
"It maybe gives the family a little more peace or at least a sense of justice,” he said of the arrest.
Larue’s rap sheet also features dozens of charges in recent years including theft, traffic violations and drug possession.
Larue has not given up the second suspect’s identity, and police are hoping more tips will come and that someone recognizes him.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.