Glasgow man arrested after breaking into church and stealing items

GLASGOW, Ky. (WAVE) - Barren County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man after he broke into a church Monday while publicly intoxicated.
Jeremy Allen Harper, 40, was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, public intoxication of a controlled substance, and criminal trespassing.
According to an arrest report, police received information that Harper had made a phone call from a church phone number. When an officer arrived the front door was found damaged from rocks being thrown by the suspect to enter the building. The back door of the building was partially opened and secured by a loose chain.
The officer found Harper inside of the bathroom of the church. Harper told the officer that he had used drugs recently and had entered the church to get away from harm of another person.
Harper was found under the influence of methamphetamine, and was taken into custody. Police were unaware of any stolen items when the arrest was made.
A court date has not yet been set. Harper is currently booked at the Barren County Detention Center.
