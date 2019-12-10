Hepatitis A outbreak in Northern Kentucky now over says officials

The Kentucky Department for Public Health says that 65 percent of students have gotten their two Hepatitis A vaccination shots. (Source: Gray TV)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local health officials in Northern Kentucky have declared the Hepatitis A outbreak over.

No new cases of the virus were reported in the last four months in Boone, Campbell, Grant, and Kenton counties. The outbreak began in August 2018, where 391 cases of the virus were documented, including four deaths.

Hepatitis A, a contagious virus that infects the liver, can cause flu-like symptoms in infected individuals for several weeks.

Officials still recommend to receive vaccinations for this and other contagious viruses.

