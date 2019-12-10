Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Adam Vinatieri will finish this season on injured reserve. He's hoping that's not the way his incredible 24-year career ends. The Indianapolis Colts say Vinatieri will have season-ending surgery on his injured left knee. Vinatieri was first bothered by the injury in training camp and has tried to play through the pain all season. But he has missed a league-high 14 kicks in the worst season of his career. He also does not have a contract for next season. Coach Frank Reich says he believes Vinatieri would like to continue playing.