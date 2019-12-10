JCPS students deliver thousands of holiday cards to seniors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Middle school students from six JCPS schools visited residents of Jefferson Manor Rehab & Wellness Tuesday to deliver 10,000 holiday cards to senior citizens.
Students wrote personal messages on each card that were given out to residents of Jefferson Manor and other Signature Healthcare facilities in the Louisville area.
“Operation Holiday Card” was a project created to bring holiday greetings to seniors citizens and residents of nursing homes who may be less likely to receive cards from family or friends. About one-fourth of nursing home residents have no immediate family, and receive no cards or visitors during the holidays.
The visit on Tuesday also provided entertainment for the senior residents. Students from Kammerer Middle School performed holiday carols, Crosby Middle School students performed on the piano, and Barret Traditional Middle School students worked on holiday crafts with residents.
JCPS organized the event as part of the “Miracle Middle School” initiative, which gives opportunities for middle school students to make a difference in the community.
