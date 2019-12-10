Jefferson County Public Schools suing Juul, e-cigarette manufacturers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Education authorized legal action Tuesday against Juul and other manufacturers and distributors of electronic cigarettes and vaping products.
The Board approved the decision in a unanimous vote, approving a resolution that would seek compensation for time and resources JCPS has spent educating and disciplining students from usage of e-cigarette and vaping incidents. The suit hopes to protect students from further dangers associated from vaping.
“Jefferson County Public Schools has taken significant steps to bring awareness to students and families about the potential dangers of vaping and using e-cigarettes,” JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. “The action taken by the board today is another step in addressing those concerns. It is clear that Juul, other electric cigarette and vaping product manufacturers market to young people and are potentially putting their health at risk with these products."
JCPS is the third school system to seek legal action against Juul and e-cigarette manufacturers, following Bullitt County and Fayette County. Litigation will come at no cost to taxpayers.
This year there have been 148 incidents relating to nicotine vapor products, up 61 percent from 92 incidents reported in 2018.
