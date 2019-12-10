Judge upholds life sentence for man convicted of hitting, killing two Elizabethtown teens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man convicted of hitting and killing two Elizabethtown teenagers will officially spend his life behind bars.
On Tuesday, a Hardin County judge upheld a life sentence for Shawn Welsh. In October of 2018, Welsh led law enforcement on a 20-mile chase through multiple counties, which ultimately ended when he slammed his truck into a car Jacob Barber and Katarina Peeters were in.
Both Barber and Peeters died. two other teens were injured in the crash. The four of them had been to a Halloween Trunk or Treat event at John Hardin High School and were headed home.
Family and friends poured into the Hardin County Courthouse in support of the two teens hit and killed in October near Halloween. And as the man responsible for it begins his life sentence, this family can finally get some closure."
“We got our justice and it feels awesome," Barber’s mother Sharon Combs said.
Outside the courtroom, Combs shared a moment with Peeters’ mother Karoline Meadows.
Inside, family and friends sat and showed support. Many of them wore special sweatshirts in the victims’ honor, as they watched the day’s proceedings, which included an apology from Welsh’s attorney.
As Welsh walked away in handcuffs, Combs said his apology is something she doesn’t believe and can’t accept.
“No, he stole my son," Combs said. "He stole our babies. They’re gone forever because of him.”
Welsh will not have the option of probation. He will also have to serve his sentence in isolation.
