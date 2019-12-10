Louisville girl honored at inauguration after winning ‘Team Kentucky’ poster contest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville girl will be honored at the inauguration ceremonies in Frankfort tomorrow as a winner of the “Team Kentucky” poster contest.
12-year-old Audrey Frances Bruce won the award for overall most creative.
The “Team Kentucky” poster contest allowed children to create awareness about common goals that unite all Kentuckians.
Audrey and her family, along with school representatives, will arrive in Frankfort Tuesday, where she will be recognized by Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear. The poster will be framed and displayed in the Capitol.
Other categories of the “Team Kentucky” poster included overall most colorful, and categories for various age ranges. The winners are listed below:
Overall Most Creative
Audrey Frances Bruce, 12, Jefferson County, Louisville
Overall Most Colorful
Breanne Wichman, 8, Warren County, Bowling Green
Ages 6-9
Avery Boggs, 9, Madison County, Berea
Ages 10-13
Lane Kelsay, 11, Adair County, Columbia
Ages 14-17
Katherine Axon, 15, Franklin County, Frankfort
Sara Bond, 16, Montgomery County, Mount Sterling
