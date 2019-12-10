New Albany Flow Park set to open by end of December

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Skaters don’t have long to wait before the New Albany Flow Park opens up, as the project is scheduled to be completed and opened to the public by the end of December.
New Albany Flow Park is a $500,000 renovation to a previous skate park overlooking the Ohio River from the New Albany waterfront. The original park was created in the mid-1990s.
The project was led by the Carnegie Center for Art & History and will be built by Hunger Skateparks, a design team from Bloomington, Indiana.
The upgrade will include more obstacles and features than the previous iteration.
The opening day for the new skate park has not yet been revealed.
