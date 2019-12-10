Officers chase suspect across I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man led officers on a chase across an Interstate.
Police were called to a report of a suspicious person in a high-rise medical research facility in the University of Louisville School of Medicine around 1:10 p.m. Monday.
A security guard tried to stop the suspect, Gregory Hilton, 56, but Hilton pushed the officer aside and took off running, according to an arrest slip.
Police chased him over I-65 and into the Jewish Hospital parking garage where he was taken into custody.
Officers said Hilton had a knife, prying tool and what appeared to be a counterfeit $50 bill on him.
He was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal trespass, fleeing police and possession of burglary tools.
Police believe Hilton is also a suspect in several thefts from offices in the building. Additional charges could be filed against him.
