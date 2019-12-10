2 people shot in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men were shot in the Shawnee neighborhood of Louisville Monday night.
Metrosafe confirms Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the 600 block of South 35th Street around 9:51 p.m.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirms Louisville Metro EMS and the Louisville Fire Department were called to the scene to render aid to the victims; they were both taken to University hospital in critical condition.
Mitchell said the victims are in their late teens or early 20s.
No arrests have been made and police have not identified a motive for the crime. There are no suspects.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
