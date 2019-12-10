Report: Police say rapper Juice Wrld swallowed Percocet before suffering seizure at Chicago airport and dying

(WAVE) – Rapper Juice Wrld, who died early Sunday morning after landing in a private jet in Chicago, suffered a seizure while the plane was being searched by police for drugs, according to a report by The New York Times.
Police confirmed to the Times that the rapper’s jet was carrying 70 pounds of marijuana, six bottles of codeine syrup and three guns.
He was reportedly treated with Narcan, which is a drug used to reverse opioid overdoses after his girlfriend told officers he has swallowed several Percocet pills. The rapper later died at a hospital in Oak Lawn Illinois around 3 a.m., about two hours after the jet landed in Chicago.
Juice Wrld’s autopsy was inconclusive, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
He was 21.
