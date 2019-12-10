Trial dates set for three people connected to dog attack that killed toddler

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The three people indicted for a dog attack that killed a two-year-old boy in May were back in court Monday.
Jack Charpring Jr., 50, and Sharon Charpring, 53, were charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection to the attack of Isaiah Geiling.
Geiling was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital where he later died after he was attacked by a rottweiler in the 3800 block of Grand Avenue in May.
The dog, King, was owned by a roommate of Geiling’s father. King’s owner told WAVE 3 News that they knew it was an accident and didn’t want the dog back.
25-year-old Jennifer Geiling is charged with one count of reckless homicide.
The pretrial date for all three are set for January 22nd, with a full trial date set for June 9th.
