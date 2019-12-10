Trial dates set for three people connected to dog attack that killed toddler

The attack was reported at the intersection of 38th Street and Grand Avenue around 12 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.
By Dustin Vogt | December 9, 2019 at 7:16 PM EST - Updated December 9 at 7:16 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The three people indicted for a dog attack that killed a two-year-old boy in May were back in court Monday.

Jack Charpring Jr., 50, and Sharon Charpring, 53, were charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection to the attack of Isaiah Geiling.

Geiling was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital where he later died after he was attacked by a rottweiler in the 3800 block of Grand Avenue in May.

The dog, King, was owned by a roommate of Geiling’s father. King’s owner told WAVE 3 News that they knew it was an accident and didn’t want the dog back.

25-year-old Jennifer Geiling is charged with one count of reckless homicide.

The pretrial date for all three are set for January 22nd, with a full trial date set for June 9th.

