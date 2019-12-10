WATCH LIVE: Andy Beshear sworn in as governor on steps of Capitol building in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Andy Beshear is officially Kentucky’s 63rd governor.
The inaugural parade kicked off at 10 a.m. with Kentucky educators serving as grand marshals. Beshear emphasized public education throughout his campaign, and enjoyed strong support from teachers across the state when he defeated Republican incumbent Matt Bevin last month.
Beshear was formally sworn in just after midnight Tuesday.
At 1 p.m. the Inaugural Prelude began on the steps of the Capitol building in Frankfort.
A public swearing-in ceremony for Beshear and Jacqueline Coleman, who will serve as Beshear’s lieutenant governor, began at 2 p.m. in Frankfort. Watch it in the video player below:
