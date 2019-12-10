WATCH LIVE: Andy Beshear sworn in as governor on steps of Capitol building in Frankfort

Governor-Elect Andy Beshear addressed reporters following a statement by Gov. Matt Bevin that he will not contest the results of a statewide recount of votes in the race for Kentucky governor.
By Sarah Jackson | December 9, 2019 at 12:13 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 2:33 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Andy Beshear is officially Kentucky’s 63rd governor.

The inaugural parade kicked off at 10 a.m. with Kentucky educators serving as grand marshals. Beshear emphasized public education throughout his campaign, and enjoyed strong support from teachers across the state when he defeated Republican incumbent Matt Bevin last month.

Beshear was formally sworn in just after midnight Tuesday.

At 1 p.m. the Inaugural Prelude began on the steps of the Capitol building in Frankfort.

A public swearing-in ceremony for Beshear and Jacqueline Coleman, who will serve as Beshear’s lieutenant governor, began at 2 p.m. in Frankfort. Watch it in the video player below:

Here’s what you need to know if you are planning on attending any of the celebrations:

