Woman suffers brain bleed after alleged assault in Louisville, suspect arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of assaulting and seriously injuring a woman in Louisville is behind bars.
Larry Turner, 55, was picked out of a photo pack provided to the victim by the Louisville Metro Police Department.
She told police after getting surgery and treatment for a brain bleed and other injuries that Turner attacked her near Bank Street. She described him and the van he was driving at the time.
Turner was arrested Saturday by LMPD officers; he was driving a van similar to the victim’s description.
He’s charged with felony assault, and his bond is set at $25,000.
