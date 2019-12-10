71-year-old man accused of killing son in Henry County wheeled into court hearing

HENRY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A LaGrange man charged with killing his adult son the night before Thanksgiving was wheeled into the courtroom for a hearing Monday in Henry County.
Joseph O’Daniel, 71, is charged with murder in the shooting death of William O’Daniel, who was 42.
The alleged crime happened on Walnut Hill Drive on Nov. 27; the address is close to the Oldham-Henry County border, but authorities have now determined the home is in Henry County.
As he was leaving the courtroom, O’Daniel waved and gave a thumbs up to his family members.
