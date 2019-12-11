Behind the Forecast: 7 ways Winter affects your body

The cold not only increases your blood pressure but also the risk of heart attacks. The Harvard Health Letter states that “the tiny blood vessels in outlying areas such as the fingers and toes constrict to stem the loss of body heat into the environment. The flip side of this protective maneuver is that the heart must beat against extra force to overcome the resistance it meets in the narrowed vessels.” While healthy people can typically deal with the extra work their hearts do during the winter, those with existing heart issues may have problems. “They may experience symptoms such as chest pain or shortness of breath because of a mismatch in the available supply and demand of oxygen to the heart,” Dr. Viviany Taqueti, a cardiologist at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said. In rare cases, the increased strain may lead to a heart attack.