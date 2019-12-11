#1 Cards fall 70-57 to Texas Tech in Jimmy V Classic

University of Louisville men's head basketball coach Chris Mack.
By Kent Taylor | December 10, 2019 at 9:30 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 9:30 PM

(WAVE) - Texas Tech outhustled and outplayed #1 UofL (9-1) in the Jimmy V Classic in Madison Square Garden, handing the Cards a 70-57 defeat.

They are the fourth different top-ranked team to fall in the first month of the college basketball season.

UofL shot just 34% from the field for the game, and hit just 3-17 three-pointers, a paltry 17.6%.

Their 19 turnovers were one more than the 18 field goals they made.

Jordan Nwora led UofL with 14 points. Davide Moretti had a game-high 18 for the Red Raiders (6-3).

UofL is back home on Saturday at 12 p.m. hosting Eastern Kentucky (3-6).

