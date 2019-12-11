1 dead after car crashes, lands on railroad tracks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – One person died after a vehicle crashed and landed on a railroad track.
The crash was reported at the intersection of Preston and Hill streets around 4:10 a.m. Wednesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
Smiley said the driver of the vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason and the vehicle rolled onto the tracks.
The name of the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
No one else was inside the vehicle.
Traffic on the road and railroad traffic is being impacted by the crash. Drivers in the area should expect delays.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
