Dixie Highway rework hits major milestone

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dixie Highway will finally see less congestion after two years of construction.
Lanes between Greenwood Road and Crums Lane. are finished and the medians for the project are complete. This should stop the significant lane closures the area has dealt with during the two year long construction project.
Wednesday’s milestone adds to the curbing of sidewalks already done along the highway’s four mile stretch.
RAPID bus stops still need work before operation. They’re expected to be up and running early next year with services every 15 minutes during the workday.
The $35 million project started in December of 2017. The U.S Department of Transportation granted the city $16.9 million dollars for the project.
Dixie Highway is notoriously one of Louisville's busiest areas carrying 60,000 vehicles per day. It's also one of Kentucky's most dangerous intersections - with three times as many deadly crashes as other comparable roads in the state.
The project was initially slated to be finished in December of 2018.
