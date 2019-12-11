Fire damages apartment at St. Matthews complex

ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews from two departments were called out to fight an apartment fire in St. Matthews.
The fire was reported in the 400 block of Hubbards Lane at 9:30 a.m. The alarm sent firefighters from St. Matthews and Jeffersontown to the scene.
According to St. Matthews Fire Department officials, the fire began in a kitchen and is believed to be electrical in nature. It was contained to the first floor unit and brought under control in approximately 15 minutes.
For a time, firefighters believed the apartment resident was inside, but a search by fire crews found no one in the apartment.
No injuries were reported.
