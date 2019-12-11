FORECAST: Another cold night across WAVE Country

- OVERNIGHT: Lows in the 20s for most
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies overnight will allow for nice viewing of the full moon. Under the appropriately named the Full Cold Moon, you can expect temperatures will fall into the 20s.
By mid-morning Thursday, clouds will be on the increase with temperatures pushing back into the upper 40s. Under a mostly cloudy sky Thursday night we'll stay a bit more insulated with temperatures not a cold in the 20s and lower 30s.
Friday features cloudy skies and a few showers. The rain may begin as a brief bout of sleet depending on timing and temperatures. Highs will max out in the 40s Friday afternoon.
A powerful storm system is still in the cards for early next week with a variety of weather types across WAVE Country. The track of the low pressure will ultimately determine the precipitation types that we see.
Stay tuned to our forecasts as we get closer.
