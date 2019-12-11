FORECAST: Frigid morning in the teens, low 20s; sunny day ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a chilly start with temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s, sunshine and southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon.
Tonight, temperatures tumble into the 20s under clear skies.
Clouds increase on Thursday as highs return to the upper 40s. Expect mostly cloudy skies tomorrow night as lows drop into the 20s and lower 30s.
Rain chances increase for the end of the work week and the beginning of the weekend. Another system rolls through to start the next workweek bringing rain and snow back to WAVE Country.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.