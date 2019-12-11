FORECAST: Milder Thursday on the way

- OVERNIGHT: Lows in the 20s for most
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Full Cold Moon is shining bright under a clear sky.
The low temperature will drop into the 20s across WAVE Country; a few teens are not out of the question by early Thursday morning.
You can expect a few clouds by mid to late morning.
Southerly winds will work to boost our temperatures back into the upper 40s.
Under a mostly cloudy sky Thursday night we’ll stay a bit more insulated with temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s.
Clouds win out on Friday with clouds continuing to build. Expect high temperatures to max out in the 40s during the afternoon.
Stay tuned to our forecasts as we get closer.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.