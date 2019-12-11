Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

WACO, Texas (AP) — No. 11 Baylor held on for another win against a ranked team. Mark Vital blocked Kamar Baldwin's potential go-ahead shot with 1.5 seconds left and the Bears beat No. 18 Butler 53-52. It was the second win in a row, and third this season, by Baylor over a Top 25 team. Butler became the third team Tuesday night to lose for the first time. No. 1 Louisville and No. 4 Maryland both lost earlier in the evening. That leaves only five undefeated Division I teams.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Clemson has once again dominated the Associated Press All-Athletic Coast Conference teams. The playoff-bound Tigers swept the offensive and defensive player of the year awards and placed 12 players on the two teams. Running back Travis Etienne was a repeat selection as offensive player of the year while teammate Isaiah Simmons is the defensive player of the year. The coach of the year is Louisville's Scott Satterfield and North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is the newcomer of the year. The awards were voted upon by 14 sports writers who cover the conference.
NEW YORK (AP) — Indiana failed to have a double-digit scorer and still rebounded from its first loss of the season to beat UConn 57-54 at Madison Square Garden. The Hoosiers won their first eight games under coach Archie Miller and were on the brink of cracking the Top 25 until a 20-point loss at Wisconsin earned them only a few votes. Aljami Durham led the Hoosiers with nine points. Alterique Gilbert buried a 3 for UConn with 14.3 seconds left that pulled it to 56-54 but it coughed up the ball on a game-tying possession.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Reserve Dane Goodwin scored a career-high 27 points, T.J. Gibbs had 18 points and eight assists and John Mooney and Prentiss Hubb each had double-doubles as Notre Dame broke a two-game losing streak with a 110-71 victory over beleaguered Detroit Mercy. Mike Brey’s Fighting Irish (7-3), who had six players in double figures, had a program-tying 33 assists on their 41 baskets as they reached the century mark for the first time since a 100-74 victory over Jacksonville last season.