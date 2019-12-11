Inauguration celebrations continued Tuesday with Grand March, two galas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A busy Tuesday in Frankfort ended in an evening of celebration as Governor Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman were publicly sworn-in to office.
Thousands of people attended various events for the inauguration at the Capitol.
People lined the House steps inside the Capitol to see Beshear and Coleman during the Grand March, a formal presentation of the governor, lieutenant governor and other state officeholders.
“Today was pay off for a lot of hard work,” Lou Ann Flanagan, a supporter, said.
People from all over the commonwealth stood in the rotunda, dressed in ball gowns and tuxedos.
John Miller, a union mine worker from Union County, said it was his first time at the Capitol.
“We’ve been going everywhere and taking pictures and extremely excited about this,” Miller said. ”And the fact that it’s open to everybody like it is which is something that has never happened in the past.”
Others make it a tradition to attend the Grand March each inauguration.
“This is the big tradition that I love,” Flanagan said. “Just the pomp and circumstance seeing them come down the steps all dressed. And it’s decorated beautifully.”
The Louisville Orchestra, led by music director Teddy Abrams, played during the Grand March.
There were also two inaugural galas on the Capitol grounds catered by the Kentucky State Parks.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.