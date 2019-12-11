Installation begins for KMAC Picasso exhibit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A collection of work from one of the most famous names in art debuts Saturday at the KMAC Museum in Downtown Louisville.
The installation began today for “Picasso: From Antibes to Louisville.”
The collection includes about 50 ceramics and works on paper created between 1931 and 1956.
The art is on loan from a gallery in Paris and has never been displayed outside of Europe.
The exhibit is expected to draw lots of visitors to the KMAC.
“It’s an incredible opportunity for us to share the KMAC story with not just Louisville, but frankly, the region,” the Executive Director of KMAC Andy Milliken said. “We've been getting calls and interest from all over the United States.”
The Picasso exhibit runs through March 22, 2020.
Admission to the KMAC is free. Tickets for the exhibit are $9.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.