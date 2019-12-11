IU beats UConn 57-54 in Jimmy V Classic

(WAVE) - Indiana bounced back from a 20 point loss on Saturday at Wisconsin by beating UConn 57-54 in the Jimmy V Classic in Madison Square Garden.
The Hoosiers took a 4-0 lead on a Devonte Green jumper and then fell behind by 10. They closed the first half on an 18-3 run to take a 34-29 lead at the half.
Despite shooting just 36.8% from the field and hitting just 2-13 three-pointers, the Hoosiers forced 22 turnovers by the Huskies.
It was 49-47 IU when Al Durham was pulled to the ground as he attempted a layup. He hit one of the two free throws on the flagrant foul and then found Justin Smith for a slam on the baseline out of bounds play for a 52-47 Hoosiers lead.
Rob Phinisee returned to the court after sitting out the last four games with various injuries and calmly sank two free throws with :21 seconds left to provide the winning points.
Joey Brunk and Durham led IU with nine points each, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Al Durham each had eight.
Indiana improves to 9-1. UConn falls to 6-3. The Hoosiers look for their first Big Ten win on Friday night at 8 p.m. hosting Nebraska (4-5).
