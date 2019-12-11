Kentucky State Police looking for murder suspect

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Kentucky State Police is requesting the public’s help in finding a man accused of murder and burglary, Justin Case.
KSP Trooper Rob Austin of Post 2 in Madisonville said Case, 19, is a white male, 5’10” tall, blonde hair, blue eyes, and weighs about 175 pounds.
Case is wanted in connection with the murder of Overton Spoon in Greenville, Kentucky. Austin said Spoon was found dead in his yard on State Route 189 on Tuesday afternoon.
There is an active warrant out for Case’s arrest.
Call Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or use the Kentucky State Police App to text in a tip. All tips can be given anonymously.
