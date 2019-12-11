KSP investigating vandalized churches in Hardin County

EASTVIEW, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are trying to find whoever broke into two churches in Eastview early Sunday morning and damaged them.
The News Enterprise reports that Needham Cumberland Presbyterian Church and Smith Chapel United Methodist were broken into on Sunday between 1:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m.
Items were stolen from both churches, including a large bible, an American flag, and an antique quilt. Two pianos were destroyed, two sinks ripped out of the wall, and a ceramic Nativity scene was busted.
Anyone with any information on the burglaries is asked to call Kentucky State Police Elizabethtown post at (270) 766-5078.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.