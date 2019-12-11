KSP locates wanted murder suspect

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Kentucky State Police located a man accused of murder and burglary, Justin Case.
KSP Trooper Rob Austin of Post 2 in Madisonville said Case, 19, was found around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Details on how he was arrested were not released.
Case was wanted in connection with the murder of Overton Spoon in Greenville, Kentucky. Austin said Spoon was found dead in his yard on State Route 189 on Tuesday afternoon.
Call Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or use the Kentucky State Police App to text in a tip. All tips can be given anonymously.
