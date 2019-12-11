KY Humane Society, Metro Animal Services begin Empty the Shelters event December 13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bringing holiday hope to homeless pets, the BISSELL Pet Foundation is partnering with pet shelters, including the Kentucky Humane Society and Metro Animal Services, to offer reduced-fee pet adoptions during its national Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope event.
On December 13th and 14th, KHS will be reducing adoption fees on dogs to $25 and adoption fees on cats will be free. Metro Animal Services will be waiving all adoption fees for all cats and dogs on both days.
Applicants must still be approved before they can meet with an adoption counselor, ensuring that every pet finds their perfect home. Adopters will need to bring or purchase a collar and leash for dogs and a crate for cats, as well as purchasing a 1-year, renewable pet license.
BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters program began in 2016 as a mission to find every pet their own forever home.
For more information on the BISSELL Pet Foundation and participating locations, visit their website. To view all adoptable pets and their locations, visit the Kentucky Humane Society and Metro Animal Services websites.
