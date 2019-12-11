Louisville woman accused of killing 3 people in drunk driving crash indicted for murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) – A Louisville woman accused of killing three people in a crash while driving drunk has been indicted for murder.
Lexington police say Tammy Rodriguez, 42, was driving the wrong way on I-75 on Sept. 4 during a police pursuit. Rodriguez reportedly crashed into two other cars, killing Taylor Blevins, 26, and her sister Caitlyn Bailey, 20.
Rodriguez's sister Debbie Bevins, who was a passenger in her car, also died.
She is set to be arraigned in court on Dec. 19.
Rodriguez has four previous drunk driving charges.
