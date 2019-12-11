Lynn Bowden Jr. named UK’s first Paul Hornung Award winner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Lynn Bowden Jr., a junior athlete at the University of Kentucky (UK) has been awarded the 2019 Paul Hornung Award.
This award, which was announced Wednesday by the Louisville Sports Commission, recognizes the most versatile player in college football.
Bowden is UK's first Paul Hornung Award winner in school history.
Bowden made a name for himself at UK by setting a school record for career and single-season rushing yards by a quarterback, breaking the Southeastern Conference’s single-game rushing mark by a quarterback, turning in the second-highest single-game rushing total in Wildcat history, highest single-season yards per rush attempt average and delivering at least 100 rushing yards in six of his seven starts at quarterback (and miss a seventh by a single yard vs. Georgia).
The Youngstown, Ohio native won five of his seven starts at quarterback while pushing the team to their fourth-straight bowl game appearance and re-writing the University's record books for rushing production.
Bowden was also named first-team All-SEC by The Associated Press and the league coaches. He currently leads the SEC and ranks eighth nationally in all-purpose yardage, averaging 153.0 yards per game. According to UK, he is one of only three players in the top eight nationally with rushing, receiving, punt return and kickoff return yards.
Bowden ranks fifth on UK’s career all-purpose yardage list at 4,407 yards. He has passed for 422 yards and two touchdowns. He also currently has 1,297 career rushing yards, 1,303 receiving yards, 1,608 kick return yards, and 199 punt return yards.
Bowden will be honored on March 4, 2020, at the award’s annual dinner, which will be held at the Galt House in Louisville, Kentucky.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.