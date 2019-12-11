Man accused of kidnapping mother of his child, firing shot outside hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old man is accused of kidnapping the mother of his child at gunpoint.
According to an arrest report, Anthyun Mask and the victim had a baby who was being treated in the Norton Women's and Children’s Hospital NICU, located at 4001 Dutchmans Lane, on Dec. 4.
The victim told police Mask was outside of the hospital when he took out a rifle and threatened to kill her if she did not get in the car with him.
When a witness saw what was happening, police said Mask pointed the rifle out of the passenger window and fired a shot. The victim feared for her life and got in the car.
Mask took the victim to her grandmother’s home, dropped her off and left.
According to police, Mask also threatening to “smoke” the victim, her family and any police officer she may be hiding behind.
Mask was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with kidnapping, wanton endangerment, menacing and terroristic threatening.
