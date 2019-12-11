Man accused of shooting victim in leg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is accused of firing multiple shots at a vehicle and shooting another man in the leg.
Louisville Metro police were called to the 6900 block of Southside Drive around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found the victim and his brother.
The suspect was identified as Jasmin Patkovic, 19. Police went to Patkovic’s home and took him into custody. According to an arrest slip, Patkovic told police he fired multiple shots at the vehicle the victim and his brother were in, then left came back and shot at the vehicle again, this time hitting the victim.
Dispatchers said the victim refused EMS.
Patkovic was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with assault and wanton endangerment.
