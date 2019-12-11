Men find toddler wandering alone; 2-year-old boy wearing only T-shirt, no diaper

At 4:40 a.m., dispatch received a 911 call from a man claiming to be the grandfather of the child. Police went to the home and spoke to the great-grandfather. He told police the child must have gotten out through an unlocked door. Police said the great-grandfather and an officer went to the hospital and met with Child Services. Child Services worked with the great-grandfather to put a safety plan in place. The child was released to his grandfather’s care.